Win €100 Born Clothing Voucher on The A List.

A little bird has told us the exciting news that Born Clothing is opening a new store this week in Loughrea! To celebrate Alan Murphy on The A list is giving listeners a chance to win a a €100 Born Clothing voucher each day. Tune in from 3pm Monday to Friday for your chance to win with Born Clothing, Loughrea.

Born opens its newest store on Thursday 7th in Loughrea. This impressive store is conveniently located in Loughrea Shopping Centre, Athenry Road, Loughrea.

Did you know that Born Clothing already has 17 stores nationwide:

Galway, Limerick, Cork, Athlone, Thurles, Portlaoise, Dungarvan, Naas, Roscommon, Carrick-on-Shannon, May

Born Clothing offers affordable accessible high street fashion for the whole family. They are stockist of brands including: Vero Moda, Only, Vila, Little Mistress, Closet, Lipsy, Hybrid, Diesel and Jack Jones.