Win Dinner for two and two nights B&B

print

All this week on the Live Wire with Ronan Lardner we are giving you the chance to win a two nights stay in the fantastic Woodfield Hotel Clifden and dinner for two in Screenes of Guilka.

Each day Ronan will be asking you a question to enter so tune in from 12 noon till 3. The daily winner will be treated to a delicious dinner in either Screenes of Guilka or The Woodfield Hotel.

On Friday one overall winner will be selected to win two Nights Bed and Breakfast in the Woodfield Hotel located in the heart of Clifden town.

Screenes of Guilka Serve food daily from 12 noon to 8pm.

Phone 090 96 84077

Food served for Outdoor dining and Take Away.