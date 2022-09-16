Win Coral Leisure Membership. On Mollie in the Morning this week Mollie & Ollie are giving you the chance to win a year’s membership to Coral Leisure for a family of 4 – 2 adults. Change the way you see yourself by becoming a member of Coral Leisure, Palace Grounds, Tuam.

This week Mollie and Ollie have some great prizes including:

Monday – passes for a family swim.

Tuesday – free trial for Aqua aerobics.

Wednesday – 10 weeks of swimming lessons for a child.

Thursday – 7 weeks of swimming lessons for an adult.

We also have a fab overall end of week prize of a year’s membership to Coral Leisure for a family of 4 – 2 adults and 2 children under 16.

On Friday 25th Sept Coral Leisure are having a one day sale with 25% off all memberships.

Check out Coral Leisure comprising of a state of the art gymnasium, aerobic studio, 25 metre swimming pool and kids pool.

For more information call Coral Leisure Tuam on 093-52394 or visit coralleisuretuam.ie

T&C’s apply – limited number of memberships available on the day.

CORAL LEISURE TUAM

The Tuam Leisure Centre is made up of three main elements, the pool area, the upstairs gymnasium, and the aerobics studio.

The pool hall has three swimming pools and a changing area on the ground floor. The main pool is a six-lane pool measuring 25m x 10.5m, this pool is 1m deep at the shallow end and 2m deep at the deep end.

The learner pool is 10.5m x 7m, with the depth ranging from 0.6m to 0.9m. The circular toddler pool is 3.5m in diameter and located at the shallow end of the learner pool.

We all have a spectators area with a seating capacity of 150 people overlooking the swimming pools.

The pool area also contains the health suite with a jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

The gymnasium is located on the first floor of the building, with a floor area of 345m2 and an aerobics studio with a floor area of 95 m2.

The gymnasium area contains cardio equipment, machine weights and free weights.