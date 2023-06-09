Win Connacht Rugby Family Season Ticket w/c 12th June 2023

Hello there all Connacht Rugby fans! Are you paying attention! On Mollie in the Morning this week we are giving you the chance to win a fantastic Family Season Ticket for Connacht Rugby! It’s all about the Early Birds, so set a reminder and tune in from 7am. This could you your chance to win!

Connacht Rugby Season Tickets for next season are currently on sale at Early Bird prices, but not for much longer. Early Bird period closes on Sunday June 25th, and from then on prices go on General Sale.

To mark the end of the Early Bird period, we’re giving away a Family Season Ticket valued at €755! This Season Ticket includes admission for 2 adults and 2 children aged under 16, to every URC league and Champions Cup pool game at The Sportsground next season.

We’re also giving away a daily prize of 2 tickets to a Connacht Rugby game next season.

Tune in from 7am each morning this week for your chance to win.