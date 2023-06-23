Win Classic and Vintage Fest Tickets this week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner. Calling all classic car enthusiasts, we have tickets to giveaway all this week. Tune in from 12 to win a pair!

Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit will once again be overtaken by the sights, sounds and smells of vintage and classic vehicles of all kinds for Irish Vintage Scene’s Classic Fest 2023 on Sunday 2nd July, which promises to be a great day out for all the family.

In 2022 the show attracted over 800 vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, commercials, steam engines and other exhibits, along with 25 clubs from all over Ireland that travelled to Galway to make the inaugural Classic Fest one of the most talked-about events of the year. The 2023 edition will be no different, and already promises to be even bigger and better!

The day isn’t all about vintage and classic vehicles though, as there will be trade stalls, auto jumble, traditional crafts and other side shows to enjoy, as well as an indoor diecast and scale model display and an appearance by the RSA’s very impressive road safety demonstration.

There will be lots of free entertainment for all the family including magic show, stilt walkers, face painting, many trade stands and live music by local bands, Lewid Tunes & Sean Slattery and The Connections.

For tickets click HERE or just pay at the gate which opens at 10am.

Remember you could Win Classic and Vintage Fest Tickets this week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner