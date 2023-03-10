Win Cheltenham Fanzone Tickets : Calling all racing fans! Win a chance to experience the ultimate escape to Cheltenham.

This week on The Live Wire, Ronan Lardner has teamed up with Paddy Power for their Cheltenham Fanzones event which is on St Patrick’s Day here in Monroe’s Live Galway.

We’ve a pair of Cheltenham Fanzone Tickets and a tasty €200 One4All voucher to give away each day. Tune into the Live Wire from 12 each day for your chance to win!

#MonroesLive #theLiveWire #PaddyPower #Cheltenham

Paddy Power are BACK this Cheltenham to take over Monroe’s in Galway for 1 DAY ONLY to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by bringing the magic of Cheltenham – to you!

Looking for the ultimate escape this Cheltenham?

One with front row seats to all of the action, on multiple screens, with no chance of a big head drifting into your eyeline during the Ryanair Chase, your internet dropping during the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, or your mammy asking if you’d mind emptying the dishwasher in the middle of the Gold Cup.

The result? Paddy Power’s Cheltenham Fanzone.

Think pints, pants, prizes, and likeminded punters – all standing shoulder-to-shoulder cheering on the Irish, on our Irish day of greatness St Patrick’s Day, as we aim to topple the British horses on the hallowed ground that is Cheltenham.

Paddy Power is giving everyone who attends on the 17th March a €10 free bet too!

Admittance strictly over 18’s only. Novices need not apply.



For ticket sales click HERE