Win Cash with St. Coumba’s CU on The A List

They say that money makes the world go round and courtesy of St.Columba’s Credit Union, Eyre Square, Galway we are giving you the chance to win €75 cash each day on The A List with Alan Murphy.

St.Columba’s credit union, Eyre Square branch are looking forward to welcoming their members back having re-opened on Friday 4th September on a reduced schedule for now.

The Eyre Square branch will open Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 2pm and are open for your convenience through lunch time.

As a St. Columba’s member, you can use any of their branches in Mervue, Oranmore or Eyre Square Galway and you now also have full Online Access to members accounts.

St.Columba’s Credit Union are lending and have Motor Loans, Home Improvement Loans, Education Loans, Staycation Loans, Renovation Loans. There are no waiting periods before you can apply for a loan and there is fast loan approval. You can top up an existing loan or borrow up to €100,000.

You can apply for a loan online at galwaycreditunion.ie.