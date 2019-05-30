Win Bon Jovi tickets this Bank Holiday Weekend

We are “Always” hoping you “Have a Nice Day”, and winning a pair of tickets to “Livin on a Prayer” rock royalty Bon Jovi won’t have you “giving Love a Bad Name”. You could be heading off in a “Blaze of Glory” to the Bon Jovi Concert in the RDS on Sunday June 16th. Tune in all over the weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

From Friday morning and over the bank holiday weekend we have a number of tickets to giveaway for Bon Jovi in concert. The tickets are for their show in the RDS on Sunday June 16th.

Bon Jovi with special guests Manic Street Preachers

R.D.S. Stadium, Dublin Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June, 2019

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, and more than 2,800 concerts performed in 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band. Prior to 2013’s “Because We Can” world tour securing the highest grossing tour of the year, Bon Jovi earned the No. 1 grossing worldwide tour in 2010 for “The Circle Tour,” which grossed $201 million total, and 2008’s “Lost Highway” tour, which grossed $210.6 million.

In April 2018, after a public poll that saw the band attract over 1 million votes from fans, Bon Jovi were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

