Win Black Eyed Peas Tickets

The Black Eyed Peas

With 35 million album sales, 9 international number one singles and 6 Grammy Award wins, be sure to catch the The Black Eyed Peas in Galway this year as they play Pearse Stadium to a crowd of up to 26,000 people on the 4th June 2022.

Notorious for their iconic pop hits, The Black Eyed Peas consist of global superstar and lead vocalist will.i.am, and rappers apl.de.ap, Taboo and J.Rey Soul. The live show promised to provide a monster set filled with high energy classic hits like ‘Shut Up’ and ‘Let’s Get It Started’ through to international megahits like ‘I Got A Feeling’ and ‘Where is the Love’.

Black Eyed Peas’ first major hit was the 2003 single “Where Is the Love?” from Elephunk, which topped the charts in 13 countries, including the United Kingdom, where it spent seven weeks at number one and went on to become Britain’s biggest-selling single of 2003. Their fourth album, Monkey Business, was an even bigger worldwide success, and became certified 3× Platinum in the United States. In 2009, the group became one of only 11 artists to have simultaneously held the number-one and number-two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, with their singles “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling“, which topped the chart for an unprecedented 26 consecutive weeks.

Tickets are limited and available at ticketmaster.ie

Gates at 2pm, Show at 5pm.

*Under 16s must be accompanied by Parent / Guardian.