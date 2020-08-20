Win an “Epic” Family stay in the newly refurbished Spencer Hotel Dublin

If you would like to win a break in Dublin then tune into Mollie in the morning this week for a chance to win a family break at the newly refurbished Spencer Hotel. Located on the banks of the River Liffey, the newly refurbished four star Spencer Hotel is the perfect base to explore all our capital city has to offer.

Boasting 209 newly refurbished air conditioned bedrooms including interconnecting and family rooms, The Spencer Hotel has a room type for all. Their Health Club features an 18-metre swimming pool and fully equipped gym for you to enjoy during your stay. Their spacious Lobby Lounge offers All Day Dining as well the best cocktails this side of the River Liffey.

To celebrate their re-opening they have launched our 20% Sale as well as “The EPIC Family Break” which includes an overnight stay, breakfast, parking and entrance to EPIC Museum.

The fabulous prize on offer this week includes –

One Night Overnight Stay in a newly refurbished spacious family room

Family pass to EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum

Complimentary secure overnight car parking

Family Breakfast the following morning with a late check out

Complimentary access to our 18-metre swimming pool

Valid for 2 Adults & 2 Children – Subject to availability, terms & conditions

For more details about winning this prize tune into Mollie in the Morning each day this week.