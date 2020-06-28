Win a ticket for NBCRI BMW Car Draw on The A List

Fancy a New BMW? This week Alan Murphy on The A List is delighted to lend some support to the dedicated people in the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. Alan has some draw tickets to giveaway each day this week, and you know what they say if you’re not in, you can’t win. So for your chance to drive out of lockdown in style, while supporting breast cancer research visit: www.winabmw.ie and for a chance to win an extra draw ticket tune in to The A List each day this week.

As we all look forward to having the freedom to travel beyond our county and hit the open road, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute are giving you the chance to emerge from lockdown in style as they launch their exciting new raffle ‘Win A BMW’ where you have the chance of winning a BMW X1 for just €20.

NBCRI Car Draw

This is the second year the charity has held the raffle with Arthur Comyn from Mallow, Co. Cork the lucky winner of a BMW 318i last year.

Now the raffle prize is even bigger as you have the chance of winning a new luxury BMW X1. A family SUV with a stunning modern exterior design, sporty and powerful with a striking front view. It comes with 18” Jet Black Double Spoke Alloy Wheels, Sports Package including; Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Seats and LED Fog lights even a Powered Boot Lid.

All monies raised from the raffle will go directly to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute a National Charity who help to fund the breast cancer research team at the Lambe Institute, NUI Galway headed by Professor Michael Kerin.

The draw held in conjunction with Colm Quinn BMW will take place as part of the charity’s fundraising race day ‘Race in Pink’ at the Galway Races on Sunday 25th October. To celebrate the launch of the raffle the charity have a very special introductory offer of 3 Tickets for €50.

Photo: Inmedia

Colm Quinn of Colm Quinn BMW presents the keys to a luxury BMW X1 SUV, while respecting social distancing to Professor Michael Kerin, Research Director National Breast Cancer Research Institute and Phillip Duffy National Coordinator of ‘Win a BMW’ in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute . The BMW is the main prize for a raffle which will help raise funds for the breast cancer research charity based at NUIG.

Tickets are just €20 each and available at www.winabmw.ie .