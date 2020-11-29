Win A Taste of Ireland Gift Hampers on The A List

print

It has been a difficult year. The Covid 19 pandemic has changed our view of the world and people. We have learnt to appreciate our family and friends in a bigger and better way.

Many people have family and friends who are living abroad and because of the current situation and possible travel restrictions their nearest and dearest won’t make it home for Christmas this year.

With our good friends at the Galway Shopping Centre – it’s time to dream!!

We have been thinking of a way to bring a little bit of Ireland to someone you miss this Christmas. If they can’t appear on your doorstep then we can send a little bit of Ireland to them this Christmas.

This week on The A List Alan Murphy has teamed up with Galway Shopping Centre to send your loved one abroad a Traditional Treat Box offering a taste of Ireland compliments of Gifts Direct

Wherever they are in the world we want to let them know they are in our thoughts always. To find out how to win this opportunity tune into The A-List each day with Alan Murphy. This is all with thanks to the Galway Shopping Centre – shop Local this Christmas.

MUCH LOVED NOSTALGIC IRISH FOODS IN ONE SUMPTUOUS GIFT BOX.

This has all the much-loved goodies from The Galway Shopping Centres Traditional Treat Box with so much more! As well as the iconic Barrys Tea and Tayto crisps, we’ve added gourmet potato chips hand cooked on the farm by Keoghs, buttery Shamrock shortbread, famous Butlers chocolates and old-fashioned Irish sweets from Kate Kearney. We’ve hand-packed all these favourite Irish goodies into a crafted gift box and best of all we can deliver it directly to their door anywhere in the world!

This hamper contains:

Tayto Cheese and Onion x 6 Pack

Cadburys Roses Choclates 290g

Cadburys Heros 290g

Barry’s Gold Blend Tea Bags 80’s

Cadburys Dairymilk Caramel Bar 120g

Cadburys Dairymilk Caramel Bar 120g

Cadburys Dairymilk Fruit & Nut Bar 110g

Jacobs Elite Chocolate Kimberley 132g

Jacobs Elite Chocolate Kimberley 132g

Jacobs Figrolls 200g

Jacobs Mikado 250g