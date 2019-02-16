Win a St Patrick’s weekend away in Clifden with Galway Talks

This week on Galway Talks Keith Finnegan is going to send one lucky couple to the Clifden Station House Hotel for St Patrick’s Weekend. Tune in each day from 9am.

Our winners will stay Saturday and Sunday night, enjoy dinner on one evening and each day enjoy a guided walk through stunning Connemara. Your guide will take you for 2 great walks along the Killary Famine Walk, the path of writes, poets and philosophers and you can follow in the footsteps of Saint Patrick as you climb Mamean & the Maam Valley.

Clifden Station House Hotel offers fantastic midweek packages throughout March. Stay for 2 nights including dinner and wine, from only €105 per person sharing. There are special offers available from Clidfen Station House Hotel’s Renew Spa and discounted shopping from Millars Connemara, fashion & Homeware, Clifden For more details check out www.clifdenstationhouse.com