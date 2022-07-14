Win a pair of tickets to Galway Races Tipster Lunch in the G Hotel on Wednesday, 27th July worth €250.

The g Races Tipster Lunch is THE pre-racing event of the week for expert racing tips, delicious food and the craic to get the party started for your day at the Galway Races.

We are giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event tomorrow morning on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan.

Taking place on Wednesday, 27th of July at 12.30 pm, join your colleagues, family or friends for an afternoon of racing discussions with Jane Mangan and Patrick Mullins.

Jane Managan, who enjoyed a successful career as a jockey and whose role in the thoroughbred racing industry has transformed in recent years, working as a bloodstock consultant at the famed Coolmore breeding operation in Fethard, Tipperary is our host for the afternoon.

Joining Jane later on in the afternoon for a ‘fireside chat’ and their top tips for the day’s racing ahead is the one and only Patrick Mullins who has broken countless records as an amateur jockey and was crowned champion for a staggering 14th time at the Punchestown Festival in April 2022.

As our two experts discuss the ins and outs of the day’s racing ahead, you can expect an afternoon filled with banter, good food, great drinks and general giddiness with the excitement of the imminent famous Tote Galway Plate Race taking place later in the day.

Corporate hospitality at the g Hotel creates the perfect environment to spend time away from the office and give employees, clients or partners an experience to remember.

The g Races Tipster Lunch is the perfect opportunity to take in the atmosphere of the Galway Races.

What’s Included?

Canapés and Bubbles on arrival.

Delicious 2 course lunch with wine in our famous g Suite.

Tips from our top racing experts Jane Mangan & Patrick Mullins.

Transport to the Galway Races with return transport to the g Hotel.

Ticket to the Galway Races included

Banter, good food, great drinks and the craic to get you excited for your day ahead at the Galway Races!

€125 per person

To Book:

Email our events team on [email protected] or call 091 778 454. Please be advised places are limited and full pre-payment is required.