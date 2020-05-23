Win a Gardena Robotic Garden Lawnmower

The teams at TJ O’Mahony Builders Merchants and DIY Stores, Gort and Oranmore want to honour our older generation, all those who have been cocooning. In many ways, TJ O’Mahony believes, they are the generation that built this great Country and TJ O’Mahony want to show them some gratitude.

This week on Galway Talks Keith Finnegan will be giving away a Gardena Robotic Garden Lawnmower on behalf of TJ O Mahony to one older listener. Tune in each day this week and you can nominate an older relative, friend or neighbour. Keith will select one winner from all of the nominations on Friday morning.

About the Prize:

Gardena 19100-68 Robot Lawnmower & Intelligent Watering System

The Gardena Smart Sileno Robot Lawn Mower can be used on areas up to 1,000 m2 and feels at home in a slightly hilly terrain. The Robot Mower manages gradients up to 35 % (19°). Even when it’s raining, it mows the lawn fully automatically with its sharp, rotating blades. Due to the “Easy Passage” function it is able to manage narrow passages efficiently. Therefore, it is also suitable for the usage on intricate Properties. For more details click HERE