Win a free term at In Step Stage School on The Live Wire

This week Ronan Lardner on the Live Wire is being all dramatic! Ronan has a fab prize for aspiring young performers – He’s giving away a term place each day at In Step Stage School now open at their state of the art studio in Briarhill, Galway. Tune in each day to The Live Wire from 12 noon and study up on your musical favourites!

In-Step is a family run business which is now in its third generation of nurturing children in the creative arts, developing life long skills and friendships.

Classes are fun and vibrant and allows children to express themselves through singing, dancing and drama. All students of In Step will have the opportunity to take their musical theatre exams with the Irish Board of Speech and Drama.

In steps end of year productions are full scale theatre events that showcase each and every childs achievments. A blaze of colour and excitment where memories are made. A chance for every child to be applauded.

The ethos of In Step is that every child that walks through their doors will have the opportunity to shine, develop, and explore their own particular creativity.




