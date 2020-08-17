Win a fantastic night at the dogs on The Live Wire

Looking for a night out with a difference – why not consider a night at Galway Greyhound Stadium. Enjoy the atmosphere, the thrill of greyhound racing and top quality food.

This week on The Live Wire Ronan Lardner has a great prize which will give you and 3 friends the opportunity to win a fantastic night at the dogs. The prize includes – admission & race programme for 4, dinner for 4 people in the Masters Restaurant at Galway Greyhound Stadium on Saturday 22nd of August, reserved area in the restaurant for the entire night, drink and tote service to the table and a €10 tote voucher per person on the night. Gates open at 6:30pm with the first race 7:50pm. To win tune into the Live Wire this week.

Greyhound Racing From Curraheen Park, Bishopstown, Cork 18/7/2020 The Try A Trio 330 Salah wins the race Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Galway Greyhound Stadium are now accepting reservations and you can book online at igb.ie or by calling their Sales Centre directly on 061-448080.