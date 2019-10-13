Win a Family pass to Elf Town on Rise ‘N’ Smile

This week on Rise ‘N’ Smile are looking ahead to the festive season and have a brilliant prize this week for families and the young at heart. Elf Town is back and we have family passes** to give away. Join Alan and Ollie each morning this week to find out what’s new at Elf Town this year and for your chance to win family passes and our top prize of an overnight Family stay at the Connacht Hotel. Join Alan & Ollie from 6.30am each morning – They have their list and they are checking it twice!

**Prize – Family pass – 2 Adults and 2 Children, terms and conditions apply, please check out Elf Town Galway for full details.

Elf Town Galway opens Friday 29th November, and will open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 23rd – including the full week prior to Christmas.

Santa and his elves never stay still for long! They get Soooo excited about Christmas time and love making and wrapping presents, looking after Mr & Mrs Claus and meeting all the children. This year, Santa is truly looking forward to welcoming all the kids back in to Elf Town, for what promises to be another Christmas experience – that’s sure to amaze!

Elf Town 2019 includes:

Brand new, fast track arrivals system at the Elf Town entrance to eliminate the need for queuing.

4 dedicated floors of Fun & Entertainment with the Elf Town Brigade.

Parents can relax and enjoy snacks, hot drinks or mulled wine while children play in this most magical space before continuing on their epic journey to see Santa.

Visit Jack Frost in his Icy home and take some snaps immersed in a world of Ice.

Write your letters to Santa and watch it magically disappear in the amazing Postbox Portal.

Dance the day away with our disco Elves on our illuminated dance floor and check out mission control.

Own an Official Elf Town Passport.

Meet the Snow Princess, Rudolf and many more fantastic characters along the way.

Face painting at the end of your journey in Elf Towns Tea Room. Tea/Coffee and snacks also available here.

There are so many more magical surprises waiting for you behind the Elf Town doors that we just can’t wait for you to arrive!

Elf Town Galway is a magical, interactive and entertaining Christmas journey that is enjoyed by children and adults alike – sure to entertain!

Price of tickets includes:

90 minute entertaining and interactive journey through Elf town with Santa’s Elves

Enjoy the many fun games, activities and the Christmas carousel in our new Entertainment area – all included with the price of your ticket

Get your official Elf Town Passport to visit Santa

Santa’s helper hats

Decorate a cookie with the help of Mrs. Claus in her kitchen

Elf Town coin from Santa to choose your own present from Santa’s workshop

Mulled wine and a minced pie for the grown-ups

Please allow up to 1 hour and 30 mins to include seeing Santa and picking your present.

From the moment you enter Elf Town, families will feel as if they have landed in a truly magical place and children will get a real winter wonderland experience.

For more details and for bookings click HERE