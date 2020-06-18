Win a fab SKODA bike with Monaghan & Sons on Mollie in the Morning

If you are looking for a used car Monaghan & Sons Skoda, Tuam Road, Galway have a massive choice of used Skodas. To celebrate the range of Skoda used cars at Monaghan & Sons Mollie in the Morning have a fantastic prize of a bike worth €1,000 to giveaway to one lucky winner. So get on you bike check out the used cars, and tune in each morning for a chance to win that bike!

Monaghan & Sons are offering a 3 year warranty and 0% Finance on up to €10,000 across all our used Skodas.

To ensure you have piece of mind Monaghan & Sons carry out a 120 point check on all used Skodas and the cars are fully sanitised before delivery.

Monaghan & Sons can also send you a personalized video so that you can view a car virtually before you travel to see it. To view the full range of stock which is updated daily visit monaghans.ie.