Win a €100 Corrib Oil Voucher on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan Clarke

Written by on 2 December 2018

Every day this week on Rise ‘n’ Smile Alan and Ollie will be giving you a chance to win a €100 Giftcard for Corrib Oil.  The lucky winner can spend the voucher at any of the Corrib Oil Service Stations or on Corrib Home Heating Oil.

To win you’re going to have to be creative and have a bit of fun on air with Molly and Ollie as they start up a Christmas Carol Sing along!

 

This Christmas for the person with everything give the gift that’s suits everyone a Corrib Oil Gift Voucher.

Corrib Oil gift cards are now available to purchase at  your local Corrib Oil service station.    Ask in-store for details or call 1800 267742.

For more details about Corrib Oil click HERE

