Win a Cló Iar-Chonnacht Book Hamper on The Live Wire

Cló Iar-Chonnacht are delighted to be partnering with Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire this week to give away five parcels of books just in time for Christmas. Join Ronan each day from 12 noon for your chance to win.

Each parcel contains books to a total value of €100 and includes titles for young and old. So it’s the perfect family treat, curl up and put the kettle on!

The Cló Iar-Chonnacht Irish-language book shop in Spiddal is running it’s annual Christmas sale from 1 – 23 December, in-store and online at www.cic.ie.

Delivery by post and click and collect orders option are available for customers.

Our Cló Iar Chonnacht Book Hampers includes:

Gaillimh Díolaim Cathrach collected by Brian Ó Conchubhair An anthology of Irish-language writing about Galway city, featuring authors like Máirtín Ó Direáin, Pádraic Ó Conaire and Breandán Ó hEithir.

Amhráin na Nollag – Favourite Christmas Songs in Irish Ronan Browne, Róisín Elsafty & Tony Maher A sleigh-full of favourite Christmas songs sung in Irish by Róisín Elsafty and played on pipes, flutes & whistles by Ronan Browne, with keyboard accompaniment by Tony Maher.

Siamsa an Gheimhridh A collection of folklore, prayers, proverbs and myth from the Ballindoon area in north Connemara, collected at the turn of the 20th century. Now available in a new edition for modern readers.

Bertie Brocach: Smeais This is a hilarious collection of short stories for readers aged 8 – 10 years old. Translated to Irish and based on the original Dirty Bertie series of books.

Dónall Dána Boladh Bréan Four hilarious stories are contained in this collection of Horrid Henry stories translated to Irish as Dónall Dána.

Stuama Rún an tSeanmhuilinn Originally published as The Secret Seven, now Enid Blyton’s classic tales are revamped with all-new colour illustrations and translated to Irish. Suitable for readers aged 7 – 10 years old.

Teach an Oighir An adaptation of the Snow Queen story from folklore in this seasonal picture book which will be sure to be an annual favourite at Christmas time.

Scéalta le hInsint don Ghealach This beautifully illustrated book features lively retelling of tales from Irish folklore. Packed with adventure and humour, and many of the stories are based on manuscripts from the National Folklore Collection.