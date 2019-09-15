Win a Bosch Cordless vacuum cleaner with Stapletons Expert Electrical, Tuam on Rise’N’ Smile

Tune in to Rise ‘N’ Smile with Alan and Ollie this week and you could win a Stapleton’s shopping vouchers each day. We also have courtesy of Stapleton’s Expert Electrical, Galway Rd, Tuam a fab Bosch unlimited cordless vacuum cleaner as our end of week prize! It’s all to celebrate the opening of their newly refurbished showroom in Tuam

So get to get your hands on that new Bosch cordless vaccuum cleaning tune in to Rise N Smile with Alan & Ollie each morning this week from 6.30am.

The Bosch unlimited cordless vacuum cleaner gives you continuous runtime thanks to it’s exchangeable battery pack and quick charger so you will never run out of charge.

Stapleton’s Expert Electrical are celebrating the fact they have just finished the refurbishment of their store located on the Galway Road in Tuam.

The new state of the art showroom offers fantastic displays and a bigger and better choice of top brand electrical appliances.

To celebrate the refurbishment Stapleton’s Expert Electrical have massive opening offers this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.