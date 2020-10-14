Win – €100,000 Giveaway from St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union

€100,000 Giveaway from St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union

This October sees the return of St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Unions Cash &Car Draw, this time with a total giveaway of €100,000! Having had to cancel the March 2020 draw due to Covid-19 & lockdown, they have now put together this bumper giveaway.

The October €100,000 giveaway consists of 2 brand new 202 Ford Puma Hybrids, 2 cash prizes of €10,000, 2 cash prizes of €5,000, 10 cash prizes of €1,000 & 14 cash prizes of €500. 30 finalists will be drawn for the giveaway, each going home with one of these prizes.

The draw is open to Members of St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union, all members need to do is sign up in any branch. The draw costs €1 per month, €12 total in the year. If you are not a Member, no need to worry, you can become a member before the 1st of October & enter the draw for your chance to be driving away in a brand-new Ford Puma or to win one of the 28 cash prizes.

Due to Covid-19, the Credit Union will move away from having the event in house & will be doing the draw live on air with Galway bay FM’s Ronan Lardner. The 30 finalists will be drawn from the draw drum live on air to see who wins which prize.

Ted Coyle, Operations manager at St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union was quoted as saying ‘We are delighted to bring this massive giveaway to our members after a year of uncertainty, it will be great to spread some joy to the finalists & their families.’

Be sure to sign in to the draw by calling into branch or call on 091 537200 for more information. Best of Luck to all!