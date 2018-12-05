Current track
Sunday – Live from The lady Gregory Hotel 20th Anniversary in Gort

Written by on 5 December 2018

On Sunday Marc Roberts and John Mulligan head out to beautiful Gort where The Lady Gregory Hotel Gort is celebrates 20 years in business.   There is a great afternoon in store as The Lady Gregory Hotel is hosting a family fun day.   You’re promised lots of fun and entertainment for the kids and  we hear that even Santa will be making a stop over.    There will be plenty of treats for grown ups too with Mulled Wine & Mince pies for everyone.   The O’Grady family & staff look forward to seeing you on Sunday between 1 and 5pm.

To celebrate their 20 years in business The Lady Gregory are giving away a FREE Wedding Reception.  ONE LUCKY COUPLE who book their wedding at The Lady Gregory hotel between now and February 2019 will win a FREE wedding reception.

For details about the family day or the wedding reception giveaway call The Lady Gregory Hotel on  091-632333.

The lady Gregory Hotel is owned and managed by Michael and Maura O’Grady & family.   Michael made the decision 20 years ago to redevelop what was Our Lady’s Boys College to a now 87 bedroom Hotel with swimming & leisure facilities attracting many tourists to Gort beautifully situated on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Lady Gregory has a superb Banqueting Suite, an ideal Wedding Venue.  You will be guaranteed attention to details and can be sure of  a family friendly & personal service with great food and a great service team at hand.

