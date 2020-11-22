Shop Local this Christmas

This is what Galway City Council and Galway Chamber have to say about this initiative:

In what has been an incredibly difficult and unprecedented year for local businesses, suppliers and staff, it is vital that this year in particular, as a community, we show them our support in the run up to Christmas. As Ireland is currently set to remain under Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions until the beginning of December, local businesses will need our support to survive in what is normally their busiest time of the year.

Galway City Council through its Marketing Fund is supporting a ‘Shop Local’ campaign in partnership with the Galway Chamber, business groups and local media, encouraging all of us to shop local when doing our Christmas shopping.

“Spending money at a local business helps to create and maintain jobs in Galway. This business creates a cycle as they employ and support other local businesses and suppliers and this has a direct impact on the economy and community in Galway”, commented Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Brendan McGrath.

Shopping local doesn’t always have to mean waiting for physical shops to re-open, as many local businesses now offer their products and services online.

“Consider local shops as your first choice for online retail. Click and Collect, delivery or other alternatives are available in many shops across the city. Check out their websites and social media for options during the COVID-19 restrictions”, said Brian Barret, Director of Services Galway City Council.

For some people, getting out to the shops and experiencing products first hand remains a key part of the Christmas experience and Galway business will be ready and waiting to welcome customers once the restrictions are lifted, with all the necessary measures in place to ensure a safe shopping experience.

Most of all, we ask that you consider shopping local and shopping Galway this Christmas!