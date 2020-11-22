Shop Local this Christmas

We’re supporting the Galway City Council ‘Shop Local’ campaign in partnership with the Galway Chamber. Next week we’ll be giving away a €100 Galway Chamber gift card each morning on Mollie in the Morning. Tune in from 6:30 to find out more. We’ll also be running some giveaways on our social channels featuring wonderful prizes from local businesses in Galway city. Keep an eye out for your chance to enter.
We are asking you to SHOP LOCAL – SHOP GALWAY this Christmas – join us!
This is what Galway City Council and Galway Chamber have to say about this initiative:
In what has been an incredibly difficult and unprecedented year for local businesses, suppliers and staff, it is vital that this year in particular, as a community, we show them our support in the run up to Christmas. As Ireland is currently set to remain under Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions until the beginning of December, local businesses will need our support to survive in what is normally their busiest time of the year.
Galway City Council through its Marketing Fund is supporting a ‘Shop Local’ campaign in partnership with the Galway Chamber, business groups and local media, encouraging all of us to shop local when doing our Christmas shopping.
“Spending money at a local business helps to create and maintain jobs in Galway. This business creates a cycle as they employ and support other local businesses and suppliers and this has a direct impact on the economy and community in Galway”, commented Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Brendan McGrath.
Shopping local doesn’t always have to mean waiting for physical shops to re-open, as many local businesses now offer their products and services online.
“Consider local shops as your first choice for online retail. Click and Collect, delivery or other alternatives are available in many shops across the city. Check out their websites and social media for options during the COVID-19 restrictions”, said Brian Barret, Director of Services Galway City Council.
For some people, getting out to the shops and experiencing products first hand remains a key part of the Christmas experience and Galway business will be ready and waiting to welcome customers once the restrictions are lifted, with all the necessary measures in place to ensure a safe shopping experience.
Most of all, we ask that you consider shopping local and shopping Galway this Christmas!
Shopping Local Helps
Grow our local economy and local Jobs!
Spending money at a local business helps create jobs in Galway. This business creates a cycle through the economy as they employ other local businesses such as accountants, printers, solicitors, suppliers, etc.
Build a community!
Our community is on our doorstep and local business strengthens those relationships, whether local sponsorships, tidy towns and so much more.
Build our reputation!
Our local business has helped to build our reputation. This year Galway City was named friendliest city in Europe by Conde Nast Traveller and the number 1 destination in the world for foodies by BBC Good Food. Local businesses helped win these awards for Galway and make this a great place to invest, live, visit, learn and work
Go Green!
International shipping, planes and trainsall create additional problems for our environment, when shopping local there isless shipping and travel involved.
Local Businesses are asking the people of Galway for your support for businesses in their area and here’s 10 ways you can help:
- Consider local shops as your first choice for online retail
- Click and Collect is available in many shops across the city, check out their websites and social media for options during lockdown
- Support local markets, butchers, fishmongers, food shops and makers that produce food grown locally
- When retail shops reopen choose to shop in Galway
- Think of products produced by our local artists, musicians and crafts people for Christmas
- Gift Vouchers for friends to visit Galway and stay in our local hotels, B&B’s and other accommodation will make a great present
- Plan nights out when guidelines allow at our local restaurants, pubs, cafés, cinema’s and other venues across the city
- Gift Vouchers for our wonderful restaurants and food scene are ideal Christmas gifts
- Consider local restaurants for take outs during lockdown
- Shop Local – Shop Galway!