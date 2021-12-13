Win with Pieta Wren Run on The Live Wire

We are delighted again this year to support the Pieta Wren Run and it looks like we are not the only ones!! This week on The Live Wire Ronan will give away a host of great vouchers all donated by businesses in Loughrea and Portumna who are supporting this year’s Pieta Wren Run – Well done to all concerned. Tune in each day this week for a chance to win. Don’t forget this years Pieta Wren Run is a virtual one, you sign up and take part from anywhere in the world!



Our daily prizes include:



Overall prize:

€500 voucher for Joe Crean Wedding Photography. For more details visit Joe Crean photography on social media or visit www.joecreanphotography.ie





















PIETA WREN RUN 2021

GO THE DISTANCE.

WEAR THE COLOURS.

MAKE THE DIFFERENCE.



Pieta Wren Run returns for it’s 6th event this St. Stephen’s Day. Due to current circumstances, Pieta Wren Run will again be going virtual!

We here at Galway Bay FM are asking the public to either walk, jog or run your own 3km or 6km route this St. Stephen’s Day as part of this year’s Wren Run. Partners for the event, Coillte have over 260 beautiful forest trails nationally which are perfect for you to complete your own Pieta Wren Run.

The Organisers have waived the registration fees for 2021 so we’re asking you to please make a donation or register to fundraise for Pieta, go to pietawrenrun.ie or any of their social media pages (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn).







100% of proceeds are going to Pieta this year.

Everyone that donates or fundraises any amount (€1 or €100 or anything!!) for this year’s Pieta Wren Run will be entered into adDraw for an incredible experience at Ashford Castle.



This year Pieta Wren Run has got an incredible range of merchandise from Oneills with jackets, bobble hats, jerseys & snoods for sale with all profits going to Pieta.



So we’re saying – So for it! – Get online, register or donate now and join in this year’s Pieta Wren Run.



For info go to Pietawrenrun.ie.