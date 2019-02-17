On Rise n Smile Galway United is Reclaiming The Dyke

Tune in to “Rise N Smile” with Alan Clarke all this week for a chance to win a Galway United Supporters Pack -jersey, hat, scarf, and mug along with two tickets to the Galway United Shelbourne game and two tickets to The Republic of Ireland v. Georgia next month.

Galway United Football Club is holding its ‘Reclaiming the Dyke ‘walk on Friday February 22nd at 6:45pm before their opening League of Ireland game of the season against Shelbourne FC. Supporters are asked to gather at the ‘Plots’ in Woodquay and to march up the Dyke together at 6 30pm. Assembly 6 15pm.

Bernie O’Connell, Galway United Vice President, spoke to Galway Bay FM at the club launch on February 10th.

“Reclaiming the Dyke’s origins relate to the earliest era of LOI football here in Galway when followers walked up the Dyke Road together for matches. Terryland Park was then a more basic venue than the smashing stadium we now enjoy in Eamonn Deacy Park. Notwithstanding , the social interaction and spirit that characterised our LOI games up to 1994 is something that we wish to begin reclaiming this season and in the years ahead.

‘Reclaiming the Dyke ‘ will bring a carnival atmosphere to Eamonn Deacy Park on the night with the drumadoren leading the march.President Higgins will be a special guest and a Galway crowd roaring on its its youthful local heroes, Players who have emerged from our own clubs and communities.

We need players, parents, grandparents ,men and women boys and girls with us on the night. This is our attempt to revive the maroon blood and ensure the same respect for a Galway soccer jersey as for a county jersey in any other code.”



Friday 22nd February – Admission on the night is €10 adults, €5 children. #reclaimingthedyke