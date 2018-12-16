On Rise ‘N’ Shine with Alan Clarke

Get the perfect gift this Christmas with a gift voucher from the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

We have the perfect gift to giveaway this week all thanks to the wonderful Loughrea Hotel and Spa. Join us bright and early every morning this week on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan Clarke and find out how to could win some fabulous gifts from Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

We have to giveaway this week an Afternoon Tea for two with a glass of prosecco on in the sky lounge of our rooftop garden at the Loughrea Hotel along with Lunch for two in the Lir Bar and Brasserie of the Loughrea Hotel to the value of €50 or how about a Shore Island Spa at the Loughrea Hotel relaxation Package for two, includes Escale Beauty Yonka Facial, tension relieving scalp massage, eye contour treatment, Hand and arm massage and thermal suite access. Sound tempting? – then join Valerie from 12 noon.

With an impressive location overlooking the majestic Loughrea Lake, this 4-star hotel offers superb state-of-the-art facilities and stylish, modern accommodation in contemporary surroundings. The Lough Rea Hotel & Spa has a beautiful, peaceful, and yet convenient location, just 20 minutes from the city of Galway, on the N6. The hotel’s good access to the region’s major roads makes it an excellent base from which to visit Galway, Ballinasloe, Tuam and Ennis.

Get the perfect gift this Christmas with a gift voucher from the Loughrea Hotel and Spa for more details click HERE