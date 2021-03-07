Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mums of Galway.

print

Mum, Mom, Ma, Mam, Mammy, Mommy, Mummy! what ever you call you Mother, we know you love her .

It’s been a tough year, and the Mammies have been through the mill! Lets make a bit of an effort to treat all the Mammies of Galway to a bit of R&R and maybe a special treat or two.

On Thursday, Friday & Saturday we are giving our listeners a chance to win a perfect Mother’s Day treat for the Mammy in their lives.

On each show from 6:30 am on Friday’s Mollie in the Morning through to 7pm on The Big Drive Home we’ll have special treats to giveaway.

We’ll also have more giveaways Saturday on The Wagon Wheel and The Feel Good Factor, so stay tuned!!.

Some of our generous business partners have come on board to make this Mother’s Day a very special one for some of the Mums of Galway.

Our Mother’s Day treats include, Beauty Hampers, Spa Day Treats, Fine Dining, Afternoon Teas, Bouquets of Flowers, Chocolates & Bubbly, and vouchers!