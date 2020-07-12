Win with The Lough Rea Hotel & Spa on The Live Wire

Would you like to win an excellent dinner for two in the Lir Brasserie at Lough Rea Hotel & Spa. If the answer is Yes Please! then tune in each day this week to Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire for your chance to win. Thanks to the good team at the Loughrea Hotel and Spa, Galway we have a dinner for two to giveaway each day this week. Take the opportunity to reunite with a loved one and celebrate any missed special moments. The Lough Rea Hotel & Spa is celebrating their reopening and delighted to welcome back guests for all their special moments.

Note: T&C apply -Tables must be reserved before arrival through emailing [email protected] Evening meal does not include drinks, meal only.

At the Loughrea Hotel & Spa they know there are Special Moments that you and your family need to catch up on. Reunite with family and friends over Afternoon Tea, a meal in the Lir Lounge or a BBQ at our spectacular Rooftop Bar.

Email [email protected] and they will help you to make every moment special.

Hotel owner, Pat McDonagh, said that the hotel was opening gradually and hoped to help to bring some sense of normality to people’s lives. “The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa is a key part of the community and we have found that people want to return to normal as long as it safe to do so,” Mr. McDonagh said. “We will provide a safe space for customers to spend time with friends and family over a meal or Afternoon Tea and celebrate some of those special moments that they may have missed over the past few months. Our team at the hotel is more than prepared to meet with our customers’ requirements and we are delighted with the reaction so far, particularly the number of enquiries we have had for the Shore island Spa that is opening on the 2nd of July.”

The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa has opened its food offering to the public since last Monday where both indoor and outdoor seating are available and customers will be able to reunite with family and friends, subject to government guidelines. Regular customers of the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa will be able to enjoy the always popular Lir Lounge BBQ Chicken Wings or the signature Beef Burger as well as a wide selection of kid’s meals.

Lir bar is now open daily from 1pm to 9pm daily

Sunday lunch is also served from 12.30pm to 5pm on Sunday

Afternoon tea is also served daily with packages available for afternoon tea and a Shore Island Spa treatment.

New outdoor area now open Brasserie Garden

Huge emphasis on quality fresh food and great service as that’s what our guests have been missing.

Safe place to reunite with family and friends

Reservations are essential to help us manage social distancing and avoid disappointment