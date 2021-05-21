Go Green with JFW Renewable €4000 Solar Prize

print

Want to generate free electricity from daylight?

Save up to 80% of your electricity consumption?

Reduce your carbon footprint?

Thanks to JFW Renewable, your local energy specialists, we have a Solar System worth a whopping €4000 to give away and help you on your road to going green !

If you want to win a €4000 Solar Heating system then simple fill out our entry form here:



Terms and conditions: One winner will be selected at random from all entries received. Winners will be notified by phone and will be expected to participate in promotional opportunities on air and through social media. This Prize is not transferable and no cash alternative is available. The fulfilment of this prize is subject to a suitable and appropriate location for the solar system. The prize must be used in full before 31st Dec 2021. This prize is valued at €4000 inclusive of VAT.

ABOUT JFW RENEWABLES

JFW Renewables is a new renewable energy company, responding to the demand to meet the Governments’ Climate Action Plan.

The company was launched by Gearóid Whelan, a Loughrea native with over 6 years’ experience, gained from working extensively in the solar industry, both in Australia and in Ireland.

Gearóid has a team of solar system specialists countrywide who have experience fitting hundreds of solar systems, so rest assured you are in safe hands.

JFW Renewables redefines your relationship with energy, saves you money and minimises your home or commercial property’s carbon footprint.

Take control of your power costs today with their Efficient Energy Solutions.

Solar PV Systems: By installing Solar PV Panels, your home can generate clean green energy from daylight.

Battery Storage & Water Heating: All their systems come with the option of adding battery storage now or at a later stage. They also have options for heating your water cylinder with your excess electricity.

Residential, Farms & Commercial: They can go anywhere solar goes. Give JFW a call for a no fee consultation on how solar can benefit your residence, farm or commercial business.

Reasons to Choose JFW RENEWABLES

JFW can redefine your relationship with energy. Save money. Minimise your carbon footprint. Take control of your costs today!

Houses built pre 2011 can avail of grants of up to €3000 available from the SEAI

Options for battery storage for night time use or to heat your hot water with excess electricity

From July the ESB will buy the electricity you don’t use directly in your home.

Easy installation, typically most installations will be fitted in 1 day. Typically payback between 5-10 years.

Suitable for most homes, different size systems to suit different sized bills

25-year performance warranty on panels and 10-year warranty on inverter