Go Green with JFW Renewable €4000 Solar Prize

Thanks to JFW Renewable, your local energy specialists, we have a Solar System worth a whopping €4000 to give away and help you on your road to going green !
Terms and conditions: One winner will be selected at random from all entries received. Winners will be notified by phone and will be expected to participate in promotional opportunities on air and through social media. This Prize is not transferable and no cash alternative is available. The fulfilment of this prize is subject to a suitable and appropriate location for the solar system. The prize must be used in full before 31st Dec 2021. This prize is valued at €4000 inclusive of VAT.
ABOUT JFW RENEWABLES
JFW Renewables is a new renewable energy company, responding to the demand to meet the Governments’ Climate Action Plan.
The company was launched by Gearóid Whelan, a Loughrea native with over 6 years’ experience, gained from working extensively in the solar industry, both in Australia and in Ireland.
Gearóid has a team of solar system specialists countrywide who have experience fitting hundreds of solar systems, so rest assured you are in safe hands.
JFW Renewables redefines your relationship with energy, saves you money and minimises your home or commercial property’s carbon footprint.
Take control of your power costs today with their Efficient Energy Solutions.
Solar PV Systems: By installing Solar PV Panels, your home can generate clean green energy from daylight.
Battery Storage & Water Heating: All their systems come with the option of adding battery storage now or at a later stage. They also have options for heating your water cylinder with your excess electricity.
Residential, Farms & Commercial: They can go anywhere solar goes. Give JFW a call for a no fee consultation on how solar can benefit your residence, farm or commercial business.
Reasons to Choose JFW RENEWABLES
JFW can redefine your relationship with energy. Save money. Minimise your carbon footprint. Take control of your costs today!
- Houses built pre 2011 can avail of grants of up to €3000 available from the SEAI
- Options for battery storage for night time use or to heat your hot water with excess electricity
- From July the ESB will buy the electricity you don’t use directly in your home.
- Easy installation, typically most installations will be fitted in 1 day. Typically payback between 5-10 years.
- Suitable for most homes, different size systems to suit different sized bills
- 25-year performance warranty on panels and 10-year warranty on inverter
- Tailored Systems To Suit You Wide variety of top-quality products available so JFW can tailor a system to suit your energy requirements.
- Save Your Money -Can save up to 80% off your electricity consumption & help protect yourself for the future against potential increases in electricity costs & carbon taxes.
- Experience – a Wealth of experience, having worked in both Ireland and Australia in the solar energy industry. Using fully qualified and certified installers with experience in fitting hundreds of jobs of all sizes countrywide, giving you peace of mind to know your installation is in very experienced hands.
- Top Quality Products for Fantastic Prices Using some of the best technology around, all JFW products are top brands that are trialled and tested, with some of the best warranties in the industry. Couple this with some of the most competitive prices around, it’s a win-win situation choosing JFW Renewables as your solar installers.