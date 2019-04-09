Go Easter Egg Hunting at Brigit’s Garden on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner

Join Ronan Lardner on Thursday and Friday this week and you could be heading off to the magical Brigit’s Garden for their annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Ronan will be giving away a family of 4 ticket to the Easter Egg Hunt at Brigit’s Garden each day.

Celebrate a fun-filled Easter at Brigit’s Garden with the annual family Easter Egg Hunt! Everyone gets a ​p​rize and the activities start anytime from 1pm on wards this Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

To find out more about the event or book a place look online at brigitsgarden.ie.