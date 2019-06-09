Galway Races looking for the first ever Race Mascots

Alan and Ollie on Rise ‘N’ Smile have the inside track when it come to this year’s Galway Races. The have it straight from the horses mouth that the team at Galway Races are looking for two young Galwegian racing fans to be the first ever Race Mascots on two of the biggest days in the the racing calendar.

Each of the chosen mascots will be given access to the winners enclosure and the parade ring and will get a ”never been done before experience” of walking from the prestigious Galway Races weigh room to the parade ring with the jockeys for the Big Race.

The winning child with his/her family will receive racecourse admission, a delicious lunch on the day plus a Galway Races goodie bag.

One child will accompany the jockeys for the Galway Plate Race on Wed 31st July 2019 and another child on Thursday 1st Aug for Guinness Galway Hurdle.

How do you enter :

Mums and Dads need to get in touch with Alan & Ollie, send in a message on 53995, start with the word MASCOT along with your name and the name of the young boy or girl you’d like to enter in this competition. We’ll get in touch and then we will need a short audio of your racing fan giving a Racing Pundit style commentary on any subject they like, their favourite sport, tv show, news event, or Mum making the dinner……. anything!!. We just want you to make our hair stand on end with excitement.

Alan & Ollie will talk with some of the entrants on air and listen to all commentary auditions. Our panel of judges (including Alan & Ollie and a representative from Galway Races) will make the tough decision to pick two winners, one boy and one girl.

Tune in to Alan & Ollie on Rise ‘N’ Smile from 6.30am Monday to Friday for updates and the most entertaining auditions.

On Friday 21st June we will announce the two winners!