Win a Fudzone subscription on Mollie in the Morning.

print

Fudzone, the world’s first ever restaurant subscription service, is teaming up with our early birds Mollie and Ollie this week. Tune in to Mollie in the Mollie Tuesday to Friday from 6:30am and you could win a 3 day free subscription to Fudzone and a fantastic tasty treats food hamper.

Think of Fudzone as the ‘Netflix of food.’

Fudzone offers a food delivery service based on short-term to medium-term subscriptions. It allows you to choose from a range of high quality Galway restaurants and have your food of choice delivered hot or cold in Fudzone’s state-of-the art temperature controlled delivery vans. READ MORE

The Fudzone App was officially launched on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3rd at Londis Newcastle Foodhall, so don’t forget to download it – it’s free!

Interested in finding out more about making a subscription to Fudzone – click HERE