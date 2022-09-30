Win with LOTS OF SOCKS GALWAY: On Friday September 30th the launch of Down Syndrome Galway fundraising campaign Lots of Socks took place at McD’S located at Galway Irish Crystal. To support Down Syndrome Galway and the Lots of Socks campaign we have some fantastic prizes to giveaway from a number of local Galway businesses. To find out how you could win with Lots of Socks Galway tune into the Live Wire with Ronan Lardner each day 12-3pm.

We’ve got some great prizes to giveaway over the next week week from:

Galway Crystal, Roots Cafe & Bistro, Neighbour Cafe, Doughiska, PoppySeed, Galway Crystal, McGreals Euro Spar Ballinasloe, Maldron Hotel afternoon tea for two, Noel Maher Hair Co, Tangles Hair Salon, Renmore





‘EVERTHING IS BETTER TOGETHER‘ OCTOBER IS DOWN SYNDROME AWARENESS MONTH:

The focus of Lots of Socks is to raise awareness of Down Syndrome in the Galway community during the month of October. This is the 4th year of Lots of Socks and the focus this year is around inclusion. Not the kind that exists on paper, in company’s/schools’ policies but the actual reality of families with children with intellectual disabilities.

Lots of Socks are asking the Galway community to look at inclusion from a slightly different angle – instead of wondering what can I do? Ask instead – what will I learn from this person? How will my life be enriched by the experience of having a friend with intellectual disability?

We are asking you to invite a child or an adult to your social gathering not out of pity or guilt but out of understanding that it is for your own benefit to practice open minded, kind-hearted and non-judgmental relationships. Look at inclusion from a selfish point of view – what will it do for me?

You will be surprised ”

Where to pick up your Little Socks and Support Down Syndrome Galway



Galway City:

McD’s Home & GardenGalway Crystal

Poppy Seed Cafes

Neighbourhood Cafe, Doughiska

All Roots Cafes and Bistros

McGreals Mace, BallyBrit

Noel Maher Hair Co, Briarhill

Tangles Hair Salon, Renmore

Hickeys Home Focus, Wellpark

Claddagh Credit Union, Mainguard St and Westside

Permanent TSB, Galway Shopping Centre

Mervue Pharmacy.



County Galway:

Just Kidz Athenry,

Athenry Credit Union and its branches in Ballygar, Kilkerrin, Kinvara, Menlough & Portumna Ballinasloe –

Euro Spar Ballyconnelly

Keoghs, McWilliams Shop, Claddaghduff

Sweeneys Shop, Claregalway

All Roots Cafe & Bistro

Circle K, Cleggan

Sweeney Petrol Station Cleggan –

Olivers Shop Gort –

Quinns Pharmacy Kilcolgan –

Country Shop Loughrea –

McD’s Home & Garden, Roots Cafe & Bistro, Loughrea

Wild Way Moycullen Crossfit,

Regans Bar,

Lidl,

Maldron Hotel/Club Vitae,

Noel Maher Hair Co.,

Claddagh Credit Union Recess

Joyces Shop Tuam –



THE BACKGROUND: Founder Ruta tells her story….

The Down Syndrome Association in Lithuania ran a once off awareness campaign in 2018 during which they were handing out little socks that were knitted by locals. Me being from Lithuania wanted to help if I could so I asked my mum to knit some socks and send it to them. She did. And she kept knitting even after the campaign. When she told me she had a bag of little socks for them for the next year I just couldn’t bring myself to say oh, they don’t need them anymore and instead said, you know what, send them to me, to Ireland I’ll do something with them. Since then, many knitters came to help, we’ve had socks sent to us from Dublin, Monaghan, Cork, Wexford, all over Ireland.

We also received socks from Slovakia this year and some are coming from Australia.

Sadly Ruta’s mum passed away in 2019, the little socks are also a tribute to her legacy.



WHY SOCKS? – some say chromosomes look a little bit like pairs of socks. People with Down Syndrome have an extra copy of the 21st chromosome.

WHY DIFFERENT COLOURED? We all are different – extra chromosomes or not. To represent that we choose different colours.

WHY GET THEM? It’s a one in a million designer pieces! handmade by local people or if you’re lucky – your socks will be from overseas! You will be supporting Galway’s Down Syndrome Community by wearing them, sharing pictures and donating to the campaign. Funds raised will go to support Voices for Down Syndrome Galway, speech therapy project.

https://www.facebook.com/LotsofSocksGalway/



HOW CAN YOU HELP RAISE AWARENESS DURING OCTOBER?

Wear the Little Socks to show your support: The little socks will be available in various outlets throughout Galway city and County during the month of October and Down Syndrome Galway expect the demand will be very high.

The socks are individually packed and supporters can make a donation of their choice into the box or through the QR code on the accompanying card. It’s important to note that there is no price on them, it’s up to everyone to donate whatever they can but also it’s very important to wear them.

People can also donate to the campaign at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11409015_lots-of-socks-galway.html





Help at a Flag Day – In partnership with Lidl, Oranmore Down Syndrome Galway have a fantastic opportunity to hold Lots of Socks Flag Days, every weekend during October. If you are willing to give a few hours on a Saturday or Sunday during October, please get in touch and let us know.

Contact 087 6448277 or through Lots of Socks Galway FB page