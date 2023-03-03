Win with Aran Islands Ferries on Galway Talks. Spring is in the air and what better place to spend a few days relaxing than out on the Aran Islands. This week Keith Finnegan has just the ticket for you. We have ferry tickets for 2 from Rossaveel ferry terminal to any island (valid year-round for one year) or ferry tickets for 2 from Galway City Docks to Inis Mór and Cliffs of Moher Cruise (valid from April – Sept. this year).

There’s more! On Friday Keith will also give away an Aran Islands and Cliffs of Moher Cruise from Galway City Docks with a one-night stay in Árd Einne Bed and Breakfast. Enjoy a one-night stay in Árd Einne House, a Family run Bed and Breakfast, beautifully appointed with a spectacular sea-view. Located in peaceful surroundings and an Ideal place to stay and relax or explore the Island. Sounds like heaven? – then tune in each day this week 9-12 to Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan.

Aran Island Ferries, the largest and longest established year-round ferry service to the Aran Islands celebrating 40 years in business, will relaunch their award-winning cruise to the largest of the Aran Islands, Inis Mór and Cliffs of Moher on Friday, April 7th.

The 90-minute cruise to Inis Mór departs daily from Galway City Docks on Ireland’s biggest passenger only ferry, ‘Saoirse na Farraige – Freedom of the Sea’. Passengers can enjoy bar service and refreshments while gazing at the beauty and scenery along Galway Bay before docking in Kilronan on Inis Mór, the largest of the three Aran Islands. With 4.5-hours to enjoy Island life visitors can rent a bike, hop on a minibus tour of the island or stroll and linger over the views at a leisurely pace. The return journey to Galway City will bring passengers on a cruise along the Cliffs of Moher. Galwegians and visitors to the city of the tribes are set to enjoy a safe, all-weather experience of Ireland’s most iconic attractions with warm and welcoming crew.

The award-winning, Aran Island Ferries is the largest and longest established family owned, year round ferry service to all three of the Aran Islands.

Aran Island Ferries is in a unique position as it offers departures from two locations, Ros a’Mhíl Harbour in Connemara and Galway City Docks. It’s traditional, daily ferry service from Ros a’Mhíl Harbour in Connemara, offers multiple daily sailings to all three of the Aran Islands, Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inis Oirr. Galwegians and visitors to Galway city, for the second season in succession have the option of Aran Island Ferries unique tourist cruise on Galway Bay which departs Galway Docks daily at 9.30am, for a 90 minute cruise to Inis Mór which is followed by 4.5 hour stop off on the island and an exciting guided cruise by Inis Meáin, Inis Oirr before going onto the world renowned Cliffs of Moher and Galway City.

While on Inis Mór for a 4.5 hour stop-over from 11am to 3.30pm, visitors can hire bicycles, or explore the stunning beauty of the largest of the three Aran Islands by mini bus tour, pony and trap, Aran Off Road Experience or simply walk. Other attractions include the breath taking Dún Aengus Cliffs, Poll na bPéist, the many historical sites, beaches, Aran Islands Goats Cheese Food Tours, Aran Diving Academy and much more. There’s also an excellent choice of café’s restaurants and bars serving the finest locally sourced seafood, finish and fresh ingredients. A wide range of accommodation options are also available on Inis Mór for those wishing to create a staycation experience.

Saoirse na Farraige, Freedom of the Sea, is Aran Island Ferries latest investment and Ireland’s largest Irish domestic ferry which joined the extensive Aran Island Ferries fleet in winter 2020. Critical features of Saoirse na Farraige include its control systems which are all touch screen technology and for optimum safety Aran Island Ferries have increased navigation equipment which is beyond Government safety regulations. While the ferry company continues to invest in its carbon energy strategy and the inclusion of a unique wastewater treatment system which combines two options, treatment on board or waste can be pumped ashore for treatment. Saoirse na Farraige also has the largest life rafts in Ireland capable of carrying 150-person each on 4 rafts. Aran Island Ferries also ensure that all of their vessels have twice the lift which is a new addition to the fleet.

At Rossaveal, the traditional home of Aran Island Ferries for 39 years, the fleet also includes, Draíocht na Farraige, Magic of the Sea, Ceol na Farraige, Music of the Sea, Glór na Farraige, Voice of the Sea and Banríon na Farraige Queen of the Sea.

In the 1970’s the O’Brien Family sailed with their first passengers in a traditional Galway Hooker boat An Tonaí, and went on to purchase their first passenger ferry the Dún Aengus in 1983 and today with a fleet of 5 ferries, the Saoirse na Farraige is of the highest passenger ferry specifications. A significant employer locally, the addition of the Galway City route and the investment in Saoirse na Farraige has created an additional 15 new jobs locally.

Aran Island Ferries will continue to innovative in tourism development for Galway, Connemara and the Aran Islands as it delivers daily year round and seasonal services.