Escape Your Chair with the IHF on Mollie in the Morning

This September is Heart Month and the Irish Heart Foundation is calling on the nation to Escape Your Chair. The Irish Heart Foundation’s goal is to help improve the nation’s cardiovascular health and this September, in conjunction with Fitbit and the Mollie in the Morning team we hope to do just that by encouraging the people of Galway to get on their feet.

Each day Mollie & Ollie will play an upbeat track and encourage our listeners to get up and dance to it. Mollie & Ollie will do the same and encourage listeners to guess how many steps they got in during the song – the winner with the correct guess each day wins a Fitbit!

Take on the Escape Your Chair challenge throughout the month by getting up and moving for a minute each hour during the day.

Sitting for long periods of time can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. New Irish Heart Foundation research has shown that the average person who is working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic is spending more than two and a half hours extra EACH DAY sitting down.

Visit www.EscapeYourChair.ieto take part in the challenge, with exercises to do each day, and helpful advice from campaign ambassador Karl Henry.

As part of its #EscapeYourChair Heart Month campaign, the Irish Heart Foundation has created a range of resources to help people move more and sit less. Calculate how much time you spend sitting down every day with an online sitting calculator and check out expert tips and advice on how stay well while working from home.

Remember: Making small changes can go a long way to positively improve your heart health. Sign up today to Escape Your Chair at www.EscapeYourChair.ie

Fundraising Coffee Morning

Tuesday 29th September is World Heart Day. The coronavirus pandemic has turned our lives upside down and left us all feeling a bit disconnected. So why not hold a Stand Up to Heart Disease Coffee Morning – socially distant or virtually! – with your friends, family or colleagues? Every euro you raise will help us to continue to stand up for those who need us most.

About the Irish Heart Foundation:

The Irish Heart Foundation is the national charity dedicated to eliminating premature death and disability from heart disease and stroke. Its mission is to lead the fight to prevent, save lives and make life better for those living with heart disease and stroke. The Irish Heart Foundation promotes health in communities, workplaces and schools through free heart health checks, healthy eating and physical activity programmes and CPR training. The Foundation advocates for change and gives vital patient support through support groups and quality information.