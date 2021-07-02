€3,000 Giveaway with St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union & St Jarlath’s Credit Union

print

Supporting Locals to Support Local!

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union & St Jarlath’s Credit Union have teamed up again along with Galway Bay FM to roll out a €3,000 giveaway to benefit locals & local businesses as they celebrate the lockdown restrictions beginning to ease.

The trio are launching the giveaway live on Galway Bay FM from the 5th of July for three weeks. Listeners will be able to tune in to Keith Finnegan’s show where he will speak to a variety of people from all over Galway who will give an insight into their lockdown experiences & how they are looking forward to the future. As part of this, each speaker will be able to nominate a local business of their choice, where a voucher will be purchased by the Credit Unions & given away to listeners texting in during the show – Locals supporting Local! There will also be cash prize giveaways on the Mollie in the Morning show & The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner show, live on Galway Bay FM. Over the three weeks, the Credit Unions will gift €3,000 to competition winners in vouchers or cash prizes with the hope of giving a little back to locals & a variety of businesses who have struggled over the past 16 months.

From left to right Lisa Stewart (St. Anthonys & Claddagh Credit Union), Bernadette Diskin (St. Jarlaths Credit Union), Keith Finnegan (CEO Galway Bay fm), Ted Coyle (St. Anthonys & Claddagh Credit Union)

‘The Community is at the heart of every Credit Union & supporting local is so important especially now’ said Lisa Stewart of St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union. ‘We are delighted to be able to giveaway €3,000 to the community at this time in the hope that it will brighten up a few people’s days & give support to our local businesses at the same time’ said Bernadette Diskin of St. Jarlath’s Credit Union.

Alongside the €3,000 giveaway, both Credit unions will be promoting their Connect Card, a shop local discount card for their members with over 160 businesses offering a variety of special offers & discounts all over Galway. Take a look at their social media pages from July 5th to see all the local businesses you can support & more or see all the businesses offering you discounts at www.connectcard.ie.

Tune into Galway Bay FM from July 5th for more details & for your chance to win a part of the €3,000 giveaway!

For more details see www.sacu.ie or www.sjcu.ie