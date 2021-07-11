€3,000 Giveaway with St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union & St Jarlath’s Credit Union

print

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union & St Jarlath’s Credit Union have teamed up with Galway Bay FM to roll out a €3,000 giveaway to benefit locals & local businesses.

Listeners will be able to tune in to Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’s as he speaks to a variety of people from all over Galway who will give an insight into their lockdown experiences & how they are looking forward to the future.

As part of this, each speaker will be able to nominate a local business of their choice, where a voucher will be purchased by the Credit Unions& given away to listener’s texting in during the show – Locals supporting Local!.

Over three weeks, the Credit Unions will gift €3,000 to competition winners in vouchers or cash prizes with the hope of giving a little back to locals & a variety of businesses who have struggled over the past 16 months.

Another part of the promotion runs on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner who has cash to give away this week – €100 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We want to you tell us who is a community All Star in your area – the person who picks up the litter, the person who has dedicated their time to a club, charity or organisation, the person who looked after others during covid, the driving force behind your local tidy towns, the person who cuts the grass in the pitch, the person who constantly fundraisers or the neighbour you know you can rely on.

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union & St Jarlath’s Credit Union want to recognise these people in the community and say thank you with a gift of €100 in cash

Alongside the €3,000 giveaway, both Credit unions will be promoting their Connect Card, a shop local discount card for their members with over 160 businesses offering a variety of special offers & discounts all over Galway. Take a look at their social media pages from July 5th to see all the local businesses you can support & more or see all the businesses offering you discounts at www.connectcard.ie.

For more details see www.sacu.ie or www.sjcu.ie