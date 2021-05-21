A Great Day out with Ronan on The Live Wire

print

On The Live Wire Ronan Lardner is looking for a great day out in Galway – where do you like to go? Galway County is full of walking trails, visitor sites, beauty spots, outdoor amenities, waterway, shorelines and wonderful heritage spots. Get in touch with Ronan this week and you could win a fabulous family day out all thanks to Galway County Council, Healthy Ireland and Galway County Heritage Forum.

We want to here which places are your hidden gems. Send Ronan in your photos or video clips of your favourite spots and each day Ronan will give away a daily prize perfect for another great day out.

Our fabulous list of prizes include:

Sliabh Aughty Centre, Kylebrack -A family pass for a Pony Ride through the Enchanted Forest for 2 adults and 2 children, followed by pancakes.

Aran Island Ferries – An overnight trip from Rossaveal to Kilronan which includes a June mid-week stay for 2 in the Aran Islands Hotel Seaview Chalets and bike hire courtesy of Aran Bike hire.

Kylemore Abbey – a family day pass with lunch, some Kylemore goodies, a copy of their new heritage booklet and an activity pack for kids? They have a beautiful new experience here, The Kylemore Woodlands Trails and Tales, and the family are welcome to meet their Woodland specialist to get some insights and discover the hidden gems within the new walking trails.

Corrib Cruises A trip on the Corrib. Take a trip around Lough Corrib – head to Cong where you can stroll around the Village and grounds of Ashford Castle before boarding the Corrib Ferries boat for a trip around Lough Corrib. On your journey home you can enjoy a complimentary dinner in Burkes Bar and restaurant Clonbur.

Aran Island Ferries – a day trip to Aran which takes in the new more scenic route by Cliffs of Moher from Galway Docks

Galway County Council is delighted to support this campaign through our “Keep Well” Campaign, which has supported a number of initiatives during the COVID-19 lockdowns aimed at helping people to keep active, keep connected, mind their mood and switch off by finding ways to relax and improve their general wellbeing. It has been difficult for people to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing during these difficult times and with the lifting of restrictions we want to encourage everyone to get out and about, reconnect with our County’s natural beauty, and reap the benefits for both your physical and mental wellbeing. Healthy Ireland recommends all adults complete 30 minutes of physical activity at least 5 times per week and through connecting with our County’s Hidden Gems we want to highlight some of the wonderful places you can achieve this! Physical activity not only changes your body, it changes your mind, your attitude and your mood, so we encourage everyone to see the light at the end of the tunnel and support our County to recover in the process.

Throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns, we have seen people explore their 5k and reconnect with our natural heritage and we invite you to send in photos or videos of the favourite spots you have discovered or rediscovered which have helped you to “Keep Well”.

We also want to celebrate the natural and built heritage of our County and encourage you to continue to reconnect with it by sharing your memories of “A Great Day Out” in any of our wonderful walking trails, visitor sites and natural amenities. We are inviting you to rediscover County Galway through exploring and supporting the well-known gems and highlighting the roads less travelled – those hidden gems where you have been for a walk, a hike, a cycle, a swim, or just to enjoy the scenery! We will collate all of your photos, information and memories into a gallery and share it so that we can all learn more about our hidden gems. We will also give out a daily prize to showcase some of the wonderful amenities and leisure facilities which are available in our County to help you “Keep Well” going forward.

For some inspiration about your next spin out check out some of these useful links:

