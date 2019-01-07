Current track
Win on Rise N Smile with Hotel Meyrick

7 January 2019

It’s a new year and there are so many things to look forward to this year – like waking up every morning to Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan and Ollie! This week to start your year off in real style we have a delightful treat.  You could win an Afternoon Tea for 4 people in the Parlour lounge […]

Win with ‘Arrive and Jive’ in Galway with Tom Jive on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner

7 January 2019

This week on The Live wire with Ronan Lardner ‘Arrive and Jive’ in Galway with Tom Jive, win a pass for 2 for the 4 week beginner Jive course this Thursday in one of the venues of your choice. Listen in from 12 to find out how to jive your way to those tickets. Arrive […]

The Secret Sound Of Galway Guess List

5 December 2018

Here is the list of guesses listeners have already given for this secret sound of Galway: Chip pan Tyre Air checker Air Compressor Listen in to The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner each weekday 12 to 3 for your chance to guess the secret sound and win the cash! WhatsApp Facebook Twitter Email

