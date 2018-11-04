Win with Westport House Winter Wonderland on Rise and Shine with Alan Clarke

Christmas is just around the corner so why not celebrate in style; Westport House will be hosting its annual Winter Wonderland event starting on the 24th November. To be in with a chance of winning a €350 voucher for a stay in Hotel Westport and family tickets for the winners to Winter Wonderland tune in bright and early to Alan Clarke from 6.30am.

Westport House will be hosting its annual Winter Wonderland event starting on the 24th November and running through to the 23rd December.

Winter Wonderland at Westport House is a magical family experience brimming with Christmas cheer that will leave the kids starry-eyed and the whole family believing in fairy-tales!

Meet Santa & receive a gift, free juice for kiddies and festive drink for the adults, Make your own Christmas Decoration to take home for the Christmas table, Short ride on the Westport Train.

Escape the wintery weather outside for the warmth of our open fires in this stunning historic house. Soak up the twinkling lights, lush green garlands and tinsel trimmings spilling festively from every corner of Westport House as the little ones enjoy a fun-filled Christmas experience that they are sure to remember forever.

After your visit, why not take a ride on the brand new Carousel (NEW!) or catch one of their Retro DRIVE IN MOVIEs.

See WestportHouse.ie for full details.