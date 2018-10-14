Win with Virgin Media on Galway in the Morning

Can you guess the fastest thing in town? Alan & Ollie have €250 One4All vouchers to give away all with thanks to Virgin Media, Ireland’s fastest broadband network, they have brought their game changing broadband speeds & the best in home WiFi to the Tuam Area. To win tune in from 6.30 and let’s found out how fast you are in the morning.

Virgin Media is Ireland’s fastest broadband network and home of the best connected entertainment. They help to create a digital world that makes good things happen for customers and the communities in which they operate.

Virgin Media’s multi award-winning services: superfast broadband, digital TV, 4G mobile and home phone connect people across Ireland and onwards to the world. And it doesn’t stop there, they are constantly extending their network so that more communities can enjoy the benefits of the fastest, most widely available broadband speeds that they provide.

Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, the world’s largest international cable company, with operations in more than 30 countries.

For more information on Virgin Media click HERE