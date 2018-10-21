15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Win with the Connemara Coast Hotel on The Alan Murphy Show

By Sinead Kennedy
October 21, 2018

Time posted: 11:44 am

Calling all Brides ! This week on the Alan Murphy show you’ll have the opportunity to hear about the stunning Connemara Coast Hotel’s upcoming Wedding Showcase on Sunday next and of course to win some fabulous prizes.   Tune in each day 3 to 5pm  for your chance to win.

Wedding Showcase at the Connemara Coast Hotel in Furbo, Galway on Sunday 28th October from 2pm to 6pm.

Come and see the Connemara Coast’s Aran Suite with uninterrupted views of Galway Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Under new ownership and management the Connemara Coast Hotel invite you to meet the  Wedding Team on the day and learn about their fantastic 2019 and 2020 wedding packages.

You will see new trends and styles with fabulous wedding extras that can make your wedding look spectacular.

Experience the Connemara Coast Hotel’s  Terrace area adjacent to the Aran Suite where you can have your wedding drinks reception or check out their Wedding Gazebo where that authentic Wild Atlantic Way wedding picture can be taken!

On the day a fantastic Wedding extras worth €1,250 is available  for all 2019 weddings with deposit paid by Fri 16th November. 

Check out The Connemara Coast on Facebook page for more details!

#wildatlanticgalwayweddings

#connemaracoastweddings

print
Competitions
Funding for flood defence projects in East Galway
Win family passes to Gamersfest 18 at The Galmont Hotel this bank holiday weekend
October 21, 2018
Win family passes to Gamersfest 18 at The Galmont Hotel this bank holiday weekend
October 21, 2018
Win Picture This Concert Tickets This Week
October 21, 2018
Win tickets to the October Bank Holiday Racing Festival