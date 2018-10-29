15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win with The Ardilaun Hotel on Galway in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
October 29, 2018

Time posted: 10:12 am

This week on Galway in the Morning Alan and Ollie are giving you the chance to win some wonderful prizes compliments of The Ardilaun Hotel who are hosting a Wedding Inspiration Day on Sunday.   

Our prizes this week include Afternoon Tea for Two People with Prosecco,  Lunch for Two People in The Ardilaun Bistro, Sunday Lunch for Two people in The Camilaun Restaurant and on Friday we have an end of week prize of one nights Bed and Breakfast in the luxurious Bridal Suite at The Ardilaun Hotel.   For your chance to win tune in each morning  to Alan and Ollie on Galway in the Morning from 6.30am 

The Ardilaun Hotel Wedding Inspiration’s Day (Wedding Fair & Bridal Show) takes place  on Sunday 04th November 2pm-5.30pm

The Ardilaun would like to invite you and your bridal party, family and friends to come along on the day and experience their hospitality.

The Day includes:

Warm Winter Mulled Cider, Sparkling Wine, Pimms & Homemade Lemonade,  Hot and Cold Canapes, Live Entertainment by the Guinness Jazz Band, and  quality Wedding Exhibitors

Win your wedding dress compliments of Ennis Bridal Boutique -(be in with a chance to win your wedding dress and 2 bridesmaids dresses when you come to our Wedding Inspirations Day)

Fashion Show with Catwalk Modelling Agency, Super Raffle Prizes on the Day,   Book your wedding with The Ardiluan Hotel  for 2019 at 2018 prices.

 FREE ADMISSION – Everyone Welcome

   

About Wedding at the Ardilaun

The Ardilaun Hotel  team would be honoured to help you bring your dream wedding to life.  No matter where you are in the world or what hopes you hold in your heart for your Galway wedding, the Ardiluan team will infuse love in every precious detail, creating an atmospheric setting unparalleled in the west of Ireland.

Let’s take a look at what makes weddings at The Ardilaun Hotel so special.

Stunning 4* Galway Wedding Venue

From the winding entrance driveway brimming with colour to fairytale-inspired sweeping staircases, 12 foot ceilings and mahogany interiors bathed in natural light, discover a fusion of 19th century estate heritage and modern day lux,

The idyllic setting for toasting love stories and creating memories that last a lifetime. You will enjoy the most heartfelt of family-owned hotel welcomes, enveloping you and your guests in comfort and style in the leafy environs of Taylor’s Hill, just a stone’s throw from the centre of Galway.

If you’re interested in hosting your celebrations in one of the top wedding venues Salthill has to offer, contact our dedicated wedding planner Maureen.  She can be reached on 091 519735, or by filling out an enquiry form

T: 091-521433    Visit www.theardilaunhotel.ie or the Ardilaun Hotel Facebook page for updates.

