Win with Peter Murphy Electrical on The Alan Murphy Show

So you think all the savings are made on Black Friday! Think again – this week Alan Murphy has a fantastic giveaway all thanks to Peter Murphy Electrical, Westside Shopping Centre, Galway . Alan will be giving one listener a chance to win a SONY BRAVIA SMART 32″ HDR LED TV all thanks to Peter Murphy Electrical Galway. Just tune in each day 3-5pm for your chance to win.

At Peter Murphy Electrical Westside Shopping Centre, Galway they know that choosing the right electrical appliance can be difficult and frustrating!

At Peter Murphy Electrical you will find a range of top brand electrical appliances to cater for all your needs – Laundry, Dishwashers, Refrigeration, Cooking appliances, tv’s,built in appliances, the latest technology and a range of small appliances.

Black Friday is fast approaching and you can now avail of Black Friday offers and save money by ordering online at petermurphyelectrical.ie with delivery to Galway city and county. Black Friday offers are available while stocks last.

Visit Petermurphyelectrical.ie and avoid the rush and hassle of Black Friday.

This week on the A List with Alan Murphy courtesy of petermurphyelectrical.ie we are giving you the chance to win a fantastic Sony Bravia Smart 32 inch HDR LED TV.

This week Alan will be giving away a SONY BRAVIA SMART 32″ HDR LED TV all thanks to Peter Murphy Electrical Galway

This fab prize is a top of the range TV which features

– HDR helps to brings detail to life

– Smart TV offers you access to a range of entertainment options

– Record your favourite TV shows to ensure you never miss a thing

HDR

The Sony BRAVIA 32″ HDR LED TV features HDR technology which helps to bring your entertainment to life. This allows you to see the details in the brightest and darkest scenes, whether you are playing a console game or streaming content through an online service.

X-Reality PRO upscales and refines the pictures on screen for enhanced clarity, while Motionflow XR technology delivers smooth and sharp images even in fast-paced action scenes.

Smart TV

Catch up on your favourite TV shows, stream films and browse the web using the BRAVIA KDL32WE613BU. With access to services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, you can always find something to keep everybody entertained.

Record your favourite TV shows

The 32WE613BU features a range of connection options to create your ideal home entertainment setup. With both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, you can easily connect a USB hard drive (sold separately) to record your favourite TV shows. There are also two HDMI ports and a SCART connection so you can connect all of your devices to the TV.