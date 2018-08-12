15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win with OMG @ Zhivago Galway on the Ronan Lardner Show

By Sinead Kennedy
August 12, 2018

Time posted: 8:22 pm

It’s time to get behind Galway, and what better way than being kitted out for the big match this weekend with the Galway Girl range exclusive to OMG @ Zhivago shop street. If you want to win some stylish clothes then tune in to Ronan Lardner from 12-3 each day for more details. Galway Abú!

Go maroon for less. Get kitted out for the big match this weekend with the Galway Girl range exclusive to OMG @ Zhivago Shop Street.

The Galway Girl knitwear series is proving to be very popular alongside the new road for glory souvenir T Shirt.

OMG @ Zhivago also stock a huge selection of official Galway GAA merchandise alongside all the essentials you need to show your support in the lead up to the All Ireland Final, including T Shirts, Kids clothing, Bunting, Flags, Hats and much more instore. Open late every day until 10 pm.

To see the full exclusive clothing range visit Galwaygirl.com.

