Win with OMG @ Zhivago Galway on the Ronan Lardner Show

It’s time to get behind Galway, and what better way than being kitted out for the big match this weekend with the Galway Girl range exclusive to OMG @ Zhivago shop street. If you want to win some stylish clothes then tune in to Ronan Lardner from 12-3 each day for more details. Galway Abú!

Go maroon for less. Get kitted out for the big match this weekend with the Galway Girl range exclusive to OMG @ Zhivago Shop Street.

The Galway Girl knitwear series is proving to be very popular alongside the new road for glory souvenir T Shirt.

OMG @ Zhivago also stock a huge selection of official Galway GAA merchandise alongside all the essentials you need to show your support in the lead up to the All Ireland Final, including T Shirts, Kids clothing, Bunting, Flags, Hats and much more instore. Open late every day until 10 pm.

To see the full exclusive clothing range visit Galwaygirl.com.