Win with McGaugh’s Gardening Complex on The Ronan Lardner Show.

A little bird told us that Ger from McGaugh’s Gardening Complex is so excited to invite everyone to their Bird Care open night and this week Ronan Lardner is also exciting to be giving away a fab bird care hamper each day all thanks to McGaugh’s. Tune in each day this week from 12 noon and listen out for Ger and your chance to win.

McGaugh’s Bird Care evening is taking place on Thursday evening 4th October at 7 pm. Ger is delighted that Niall Hatch of BirdWatch Ireland will be the guest speaker on the night. Niall will be talking about all aspects of birds in your garden. Come along to gain tips and expert advice how to encourage birds into your garden, what to feed and when and how birds can help in the garden. Niall will also give an opportunity to answer any questions you may have. Plus McGaugh’s will have some great deals and giveaways on the night.

This is a free event and McGaugh’s will be serving refreshments on the night also. Places are limited though so please book your place in advance! to do so just text Ger on 087 2255181 with your name and number or just drop into their store on the Curraghline, Headford Road, Galway. Don’t miss out on this wonderful free event with fantastic deals on bird care to be had on the night!