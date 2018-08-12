Win with Irish Wholesale Flag on Galway in the Morning with Alan Clarke

It’s time to get our Maroon and White on and with thanks to Irish Wholesale Flags you can kit out your car and house! Tune in each morning to Galway in the Morning with Alan Clarke to find out how you could win! Alan will be on from 6.30 – 10 all next week!

Irish Wholesale Flags pop shop in Unit 16 in the N17 Business Park , Galway Road, Tuam, open all this week from Monday 13th from 9:30am to 5:30pm and on Saturday morning 18th from 11-3, they will also have a stand in the Applegreen Services near Enfield on the morning of the All Ireland Sunday 19th.

They are currently also gearing up for the Pope’s visit as part of the World Meeting of Families and people can visit their stand in the RDS Hall 2 Stand A 34 or at Croke Park for the festival of families on the evening of Saturday 25th August.

They are official suppliers for the Papal Visit so it’s really hectic as you can imagine, and they will also have a stand in the Apple green the morning of the Pope’s Visit to the Phoenix Park this is Sunday 26th.

We will give a supporters Pack each day of the Breakfast Show for Galway this will consist of 2 car flags, 1 Large Crest Flags, 30ft Bunting and 2 woollen headbands.

Check out Irish Wholesale Flags by clicking HERE