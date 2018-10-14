Win with Home Gallery Interiors on The Ronan Lardner Show

To celebrate the relocation of Home Gallery Interiors to Briarhill Business Park, Ronan Lardner has €100 vouchers for Home Gallery to give away, for a chance to win tune in each day from 12.

Home Gallery have opened two stunning showrooms at Briarhill at Curleys Furniture and DID Electrical. Their Urban Living showroom houses 10 top European brands such as FAMA, Calia Italian leather and Habufa, to name but a few. Their Style Rooms showcases gorgeous furniture and accessories in stunning colour block settings making it easy for you to decide on the best pieces for your home. They have lots of opening offers so come on down and see for yourself. Make sure to grab some lunch at Papa Rich restaurant now open onsite.

Home Gallery Interiors offers a stunning range of classic and contemporary furniture, cushions, bed linen, lights, mirrors, pictures, accessories, and scented candles all in one location. They are dedicated to supplying the highest quality contemporary, classic and country styles with a strong emphasis on customer service.

